Retired teachers of govt-aided colleges discuss pension issues

Yamunanagar, March 24

Retired principals and teachers of government-aided colleges have alleged that they are not being treated equally with their counterparts regarding the disbursement of pension through treasury like government employees.

To discuss these problems, the retired employees of Yamunanagar zone held a meeting under the banner of Government Aided Retired Principals and Teachers Federation (RCPTF) at DAV College for Girls, Yamunanagar. The meeting was held under the convernership of Dr PR Tyagi, a member of the coordination committee of the RCPTF.

Dr Urmil Sharma, former principal of Hindu Girls College, was the chief guest on the occasion. In her address, she emphasised concern regarding the problems of retiree elders.

“Despite making a significant contribution in higher education, retired employees of government-aided colleges are not being treated equally with their counterparts regarding the disbursement of pension through treasury like government employees, full pension benefit after completion of 20 years of service, medical facility and 20 per cent increase in pension after the age of 80 by the Haryana Government,” said Dr Urmil Sharma.

State convener of the RCPTF Dile Ram Chaudhary and Dr KR Bhardwaj urged the government to pay pension in time because after retirement, people had to face many issues, including health problems. Dr UV Singh said they should try to get their demands fulfilled by having cordial talks with the government.

Dr SB Dixit, Dr JS Sodhi, Dr B Madan Mohan, Dr Shardha Sharma, Dr Hukum Singh, Dr Ravish Chauhan, Dr Nirmal Singh, Dr Dalbir Singh, Dr JL Viz, Dr SK Goel, Prof SM Arora, Dr Pardeep Sharma Snehi, Dr Vibha Gupta, Dr Adarsh Verma, Dr Rita Chand, Dr MS Bhatti, Dr RS Sharma, Dr Bharat Bhushan, Dr Nirmal Sareen, Usha Dua and other retired principals and professors were present in the meeting.

