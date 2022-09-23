Revamping of sports facilities at Karna Stadium in Karnal begins

Tribune News Service

To boost sports infrastructure in the city, Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL), a company looking after the Karnal Smart City project, has started work on the redevelopment of sports facilities at Karna Stadium, the lone stadium in the city, with an estimated cost of around Rs 36 crore. The authorities claim the new facilities will help in providing better sports infrastructure to sportspersons as well as sports enthusiasts.

In the first phase, four synthetic tennis courts will be constructed at the site of the hockey ground. Besides, a spectator gallery with a capacity of around 250 persons will be constructed in the north direction of the tennis courts, while two hostel blocks (separate for male and female with separate entry and exit) and the dining hall will be set up on the east side of the courts. The hostel building for men will have the capacity for 90 players, while in the women’s hostel the capacity will be for 45 players.

A multipurpose hall building is being constructed, which will have an indoor kabaddi hall on the ground floor. It will have facilities such as a VIP lounge, shower areas, changing room, toilet block, store area, and cafeteria. A sports and fitness-equipment shop will also be constructed on the ground floor to generate revenue to make the campus self-sustainable. A gym will be on the first floor with all premium equipment, while a rehabilitation centre will be on the second floor with medical facilities, said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum CEO,KSCL.

The building that already exists, will be demolished and a new stage will be constructed with a seating capacity of around 500 spectators with two VIP lounges on its first floor. On one side of the stage, a climbing wall will be built for nurturing sportspersons for national competitions. A sum of Rs 23.95 crore will be spent in the first phase.

The second phase of this project will be constructed at a cost of Rs 12.59 crore near the cyber police station in the stadium. A building consisting of four floors will have a fencing court on the first floor with a double height building having a spectators’ gallery, a weightlifting hall on the same floor, a gymnastic hall on the third floor and a viewers’ gallery on the fourth floor for the gymnastic hall. A provision of stilt parking has been given in the project, said the CEO.

“The new facilities will help in uplifting the sports infrastructure at Karna Stadium which is one of the best places for outdoor sports,” said CEO Yadav.

