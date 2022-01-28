Review all existing schemes, Haryana Government tells depts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

The Haryana Government has asked its departments to review all ongoing schemes and discontinue those that have outlived their utility.

This forms part of the new guidelines for the preparation of the annual Budget estimates for 2022-23 issued by the state government.

Meanwhile, restructuring of the existing schemes has also been ordered and those having the annual outlay of Rs 5 crore or less would either be discontinued or merged with other plans.

Moreover, no new state scheme should be formulated if similar objectives are covered under any Central scheme. Efforts should be made to formulate new schemes by augmenting resources from such agencies as the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB).

“The possibilities of new projects under the public private partnership may be explored to invite private entrepreneurship and capital into areas being regulated by the departments,” the guidelines said. The scheme-wise Budget proposals for 2022-23 should be realistic and formulated on the basis of actual expenditure of the previous years and keeping in view the tentative minimum requirement of the department, it was highlighted.

And for the schemes benefiting the SCs, 100% of the cost shall be allocated and accounted for under the SC Sub-Plan fund. —