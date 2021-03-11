Review meeting of environment plan held

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 16

A review meeting of the District Environment Management Plan (DEMP) was chaired by Justice Pritam Pal, a retired judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the chairman of the monitoring committee constituted under the National Green Tribunal here today.

Justice Pal directed officials of the departments concerned to take necessary directions to achieve the set targets. A district spokesperson said that various issues including solid, plastic, e-waste, construction and demolition,biomedical and industrial waste management, domestic sewerage system, water treatment, utilization and management, air quality and noise pollution, etc. were discussed during the meeting.

The chairman said that people should be made aware to not throw garbage in the areas adjoining national/state highways or railway lines as it is illegal and may elicit strict action against the person concerned.

Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni spoke about various works done under the scheme in the district as well as the activities being undertaken to complete the pending works.

#Environment #Hisar #National Green Tribunal NGT