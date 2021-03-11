Revise merit list of clerks: HC to Haryana Staff Selection Commission

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

In a judgment liable to affect no less than 4,800 clerks working in various departments of Haryana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed the Haryana Staff Selection Commission to revise the merit list.

A written examination was conducted and the final result declared in September 2020 by the respondent-commission, among other things, on the basis of a written test and scrutiny of documents.

The directions on revising the merit list by Justice Arun Monga of the High Court came after alleged discrepancies in the question paper were brought to the Bench’s notice during the hearing of a bunch of petitions. The directions by Justice Monga were issued in the open Court, but the detailed copy of the order was not yet available.

Going into the background of the matter, the petitioners had told the Bench that the commission had in June 2019 issued an advertisement for selection on around 4,800 posts. The petitioners’ main contention was that their answers to the questions asked in the examination were correct, but the same were shown as wrong in the answer keys released by the HSSC. The petitioners added they could not find a place in the final cut-off list due to miscalculations on the commission’s part. The petitioners added their answers were correct and answers of the HSSC were wrong.

Counsel for the petitioners Ravinder Singh Dhull submitted the candidates had to approach the Court following wrong answers given by the commission earlier also and even the Court had found the commission at fault.