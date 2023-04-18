Revised orders on grievances panels issued by Haryana govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 17

Due to the change in the portfolio of some ministers, the Haryana Government has issued revised orders regarding the District Public Relations and Grievances Committees (DPRGCs) for all districts in the state.

In this regard, CM Manohar Lal Khattar will preside over the monthly meeting of the DPRGC in Faridabad while Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala will preside over the meeting in Rohtak. Home Minister Anil Vij will head the meeting in Hisar.