 Revival of Gurugram ponds raises water table : The Tribune India

‘GuruJal’ initiative launched three years ago helps administration reclaim dried-up water bodies

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 6

Groundwater level in villages of the district has increased considerably in the past three years. Thanks to the “GuruJal” initiative, which aims to address the issues of water scarcity, groundwater depletion, flooding and stagnation, dry ponds in 27 villages of the district have been revived and, as a result, the average water table has increased by 100 per cent.

Waste water used

  • Thanks to the “GuruJal” initiative, average water table in 27 villages of Gurugram district has increased by 100%
  • It aims to address the issues of water scarcity, groundwater depletion, flooding and stagnation
  • About 80 per cent of the village ponds have been revived with the help of treated water

Game-changer for city

The revival of ponds has been a game-changer for the city. The city was in the dark zone and struggling to treat waste water. The revival of ponds not just ended water table woes in many areas, but also helped the authorities design a model for treating and reusing waste water. Nishant Yadav, Gurugram DC

According to the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), more than 90 villages in Sohna, Pataudi, Farukhnagar and Gurugram blocks are in red zone. The rate of extraction of groundwater exceeds the recharge rate by 308 per cent. The average depth at which the groundwater is found is 40 m.

A survey has found that water bodies in the district has reduced from 644 in 1994 to 124 in 2019. The situation, however, has started to take an upturn as dry ponds in 27 villages have been reclaimed.

For example, Mojabad village recorded an average dip of 5 m in the water table annually before the “GuruJal” initiative was launched. The village pond was encroached upon. Under the initiative, the pond was revived and, subsequently, Mojabad recorded a 200 per cent increase in the water table. Similar results have been recorded in 26 other villages such as Daula, Bilaspur and Palsoli Daultabad, where an average of 100 per cent increase in water table has been recorded.

About 80 per cent of the ponds have been revived with treated water. The district administration has so far revived 27 ponds. The work is in progress to revive 33 more ponds, while the authorities have shortlisted 18 more water bodies that will be reclaimed.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “The revival of ponds has been a game-changer for the city. The city was in the dark zone and struggling to treat waste water. The revival of ponds not just ended water table woes in many areas, but also helped the authorities design a model for treating and reusing waste water.” The GIS mapping by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has identified 320 ponds on panchayat land and 18 water bodies in urban areas that can be revived.

