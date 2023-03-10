Revoke ban on 4 floors, G'gram plot owners, builders urge CM

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 9

Plot owners and developers in licensed colonies here have approached the state government, demanding that it must revoke the ban imposed on the construction of the fourth floor in buildings.

In a letter shot off to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, more than 800 builders and plot owners have termed the state government’s decision “detrimental” to a fast-paced city such as Gurugram where the need for residential space was increasing by the day. They have demanded government’s attention to upgrading city’s infrastructure.

Randhir Dagar, a resident of Sector 17, said: “I bought an HSVP plot at an exorbitant price for building four floors to accommodate my extended family. The decision has left many like me in a fix. Gurugram is different from other districts in Haryana. It is cosmopolitan city that needs to be developed like Mumbai. The move will restrict the availability of space and shoot up cost of living.”

Builders held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter and its implications for them as well as homebuyers.

“Builder floors are in high demand in Gurugram. The state government’s decision will definitely increase the cost of floors, burdening homebuyers. The residents are not against four floors, but have been raising concerns regarding lack of upgrade of the existing infrastructure,” said Narender Yadav, Gurugram Home Developers and Plot Holders Association (GHDPHA) president.

“This decision will leave homebuyers harried. There is no dearth of funds in Gurugram. The taxes collected from builders can easily be used to upgrade infrastructure,” said GHDPHA member Ramesh Singla.

The Gurgaon Citizen Council had opposed the policy allowing stilt plus four floors, saying that most of the colonies in the city were more than three decades old and were unable to cater to the rising population with the coming up of builder floors. They had also raised concerns about uncontrolled construction becoming a potential safety hazard and aggravating dust pollution.