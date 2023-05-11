Revoke suspension on ‘stilt plus four’ policy: Gurugram Developers

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 10

With the state special committee for ‘stilt plus four’ housing set to meet in Gurugram on May 16, developers have demanded the revocation of the suspension of the policy. They are of the view that in a city like Gurugram, where having multiple floors is the best option for affordable housing due to rising population, the government should work on improving the infrastructure rather than suspending progress.

The Home Developers Association had conducted a survey and highlighted that as 3,500 such registered builder floors existed in eight licenced colonies and five HSVP sectors and denying others such facility would be unjust.

According to survey, in Sushant Lok 1 there are 598 plots having 4-storeyed buildings, DLF Phase 2 has 467 followed by DLF Phase 1 with 426, Sector 57 had 356 such buildings, Sector 43 has 303 and Sector 46 has 274 such floors.The association has submitted this report to the committee headed by P Raghavendra Rao.

The association has highlighted the drastic growth of population in Gurugram and sought removal of the suspension. They have highlighted how these floors have increased exechequer of the government in form of IDC, EDC and stamp duty from Gurugram which has reportedly increased around 40 per cent since the floors were allowed in 2017.

“The government should be working on improving infrastructure rather than restricting growth. In many areas, such structures define the architecture now and stopping others who want to adopt it in future would be unjust. The revenue made for floors can be used to improve infrastructure of the areas. Gurugram has different needs and cannot be treated like Chandigarh or Panchkula,” said the representation by association.