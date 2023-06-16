Reward announced for info about three absconding cops in ‘graft’ case

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 15

The Karnal police have announced a reward for information about three police personnel, who are absconding for the last one month in an alleged case of corruption, in which they accepted bribe for showing less recovery of drugs from an accused. One police official had already been arrested in the case.

Karnal Range IGP Satender Kumar Gupta has announced the award of Rs 5,000 each regarding the whereabouts of the trio, said Shashank Kumar Sawan, who is holding the charge as the SP of the Haryana State Narcotics Bureau, Madhuban.

The Karnal police have booked four police officials of the Haryana State Narcotics Bureau, Karnal unit, on May 14 under Sections 218, 389, 34 of the IPC and Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against three sub-inspectors — Balwan, Krishan and Chandershekhar — and constable Ajay, all posted at Karnal unit in Police Lines. Chandershekhar had been arrested by the police, the SP said.

In his police complaint, Nafe Singh, a resident of Pabnawa in Kaithal district, alleged that the police arrested his brother Sultan with 995 gram of opium on May 7 from Dhand in Kaithal district. They demanded Rs 2 lakh for reducing the recovery of opium to less than 25 gram so that his brother would get bail. The deal was finalised at Rs 1.20 lakh. They handed over Rs 50,000 to them, and promised to give the remaining amount next day.

He alleged that after taking Rs 50,000, the police officials involved in the arrest have shown the arrest of his brother from Nigdhu and instead of showing a recovery of opium less than 25 gram, they have shown a recovery of 467 gram.

“Efforts are being made to arrest the accused. People can also support the police in their arrest by sharing information on my mobile number which is 9729990700, and also on 9729990747, 972999026, and on 0184-2208222 and 2208223. The name of the person would be kept secret,” said Sawan.