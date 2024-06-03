Rewari: Man arrested for rape

Tribune News Service

Rewari: The district police have arrested a man for raping and blackmailing a married woman after making her videos. The accused is Rakesh of Dhikada village in Charkhi Dadri. In her complaint, the victim said she came in contact with Rakesh through social media. He lured her on some pretext and made her obscene videos. Thereafter, he allegedly raped and blackmailed her. Later, he allegedly started demanding money from her. The accused had received Rs 1 lakh from the victim. The accused has been sent to judicial custody. TNS

One killed in mishap on NH-44

Sonepat: A man was killed in an accident on Nathupur flyover on NH-44 in Kundli area on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ashwani Kumar of Delhi. Ritika Devi, his daughter, said her father stopped the car on the highway to get water from the boot when a vehicle hit their car from the rear end after which their car hit the divider. Her father sustained serious injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.

