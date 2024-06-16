Rewari MLA writes to Rly Minister over tardy pace of overbridge work

Tribune News Service

Rewari, June 15

The work to construct a railway overbridge and an underpass at the Bharawas Crossing here is going on at a snail’s pace, leading to inconvenience to locals as several residential colonies and shops are located near the construction site. They have raised the matter many times before the authorities, but to no avail.

Local Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao has now written to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to ensure that the work is completed at the earliest.

“The work was started in September 2021 and it was scheduled to be completed in 18 months but the project is yet to be completed even after three years, leading to inconvenience to residents of 35 villages and four colonies located nearby,” said Rao.

He said they had also met the officials concerned many times regarding its construction, yet the work had not been speeded up.

“The non-completion of the work is adversely affecting the business of shopkeepers. No alternative route has been provided by the contractor, forcing the people to cross the railway line by risking their lives. One has to take a detour of 8-10 km to go to the local hospital in case of any emergency. The situation poses a risk to the patient’s life,” said the MLA.

“Being a public representative, it is my duty to raise the issue before the authorities so you are requested to get the work completed as soon as possible,” stated the MLA in the letter.

