Rewari residents alarmed by mishaps on Hari Nagar flyover, to protest today

Rewari, June 13

Chetan Kumar was hit by a vehicle on the Hari Nagar flyover on the Narnaul road here on his way home on June 6. While the driver of the vehicle fled, Chetan succumbed to his injuries. Residents are concerned as this was not an isolated accident at the Hari Nagar flyover. Mishaps are commonplace at the site, and a few days ago a biker suffered injuries after being hit by another vehicle there. He was fortunate to survive.

The rising number of mishaps has sparked anger among locals. They have urged the district administration to take steps to ensure safety of commuters.

“A lack of speed-breakers, traffic lights and police personnel at the flyover’s T-point are some of the reasons behind the rising number of mishaps there,” said Rajendra Singh, an advocate living in the area. “Not a single day goes by when we do not here about an accident on that flyover. It is the responsibility of the district authorities to provide a safe highway for commuters.”

He said people were raising the issue persistently, but the authorities were seemingly unconcerned. “It seems to me like the authorities concerned are waiting for a major agitation before they put safety measures in place,” he added.

Parveen Kumar, another resident, said though commuting in the city became easier after the construction of the Hari Nagar flyover, it was turning out to be an ‘accident-prone’ spot, following the lack of safety arrangements there. “The authorities should take prompt action to check mishaps,” he added.

Road Safety Organisation District Chairman Ramesh Kaushik said the Hari Nagar Flyover was part of the National Highway 11 whose construction work was yet to be completed. “As soon as the NH-11 is completed, all safety measures like road dividers, speed-breakers, markings, lights etc, will be put in place,” he added.

Rewari SHO (Traffic) Anoop Kumar said the issue had been brought to the knowledge of the district administration officials and they were deciding on what was to be done to check the rising mishaps at Hari Nagar flyover.

Meanwhile, Socialist Unity Center of India (SUCI) in association with representatives of some social organisations had announced they would stage a symbolic protest on June 14 over accidents at the flyover.

They said they would also submit a memorandum to the DC, requesting him to ensure adequate safety arrangements to curb mishaps. The SUCI activists have urged people to take part in the protest to mount pressure on the authorities concerned.

