Rewari SP summoned

Chandigarh, May 6

In an embarrassment for the Haryana Police, the court has asserted that its senior functionary had apparently no inclination to comply with judicial directives in a child custody matter before asking him to appear in person before the Bench.

Justice Archana Puri fixed the case for May 8 for “appearance in person” of Rewari SP. The direction by came on a petition filed by a mother, seeking directions for the execution of orders, whereby her minor child’s custody was to be handed over to her within seven days from January 11

Justice Puri had, on a previous date of hearing, called for a report from a judicial officer in Rewari after observing that he apparently adopted an elusive approach by granting long adjournments in the matter. “It shall not be appropriate for this court, at this stage, to mention about the conduct of the presiding officer”.

