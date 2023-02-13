Rewari store sealed for selling medicines at rates higher than MRP

Tribune News Service

Rewari, February 12

A team of the Food and Drug Department today raided a medical store in Rewari and seized medicines, which were being sold at prices higher than the maximum retail price (MRP).

Rewari Drugs Control Officer Aman Deep Chauhan said the raid was carried out after they received a tip-off regarding the violation. “We conducted a decoy operation at Vinayak Medical Store where proprietor Sukhbir singh sold cough syrup containing codeine phosphate for Rs 200 and capsule strip containing tramadol hydrochloride for Rs 100 without any prescription and without any sale invoice in the absence of a registered pharmacist.”

When questioned, the shop owner wasn’t able to produce the retail sale drugs licence for the sale of these medical intoxicating products which, he was selling at price higher than the MRP. The MRP on cough syrup was Rs 143 and capsule strip was Rs 57, he added.

“During the raid, 672 capsules containing tramadol and seven cough syrups containing codeine phosphate were recovered. The shop was sealed and a complaint has been lodged with the police,” Chauhan added.