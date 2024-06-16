Rewari: Three held for gang rape

Tribune News Service

Rewari: The local police have arrested three persons, including a minor boy, on the charge of gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in the district. The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to the Borstal Jail in Faridabad. In a police complaint, the victim’s grandfather accused a youth of taking away her granddaughter on his motorcycle on some pretext. Acting on the complaint, the police found the girl and the motorbike. The victim accused four youths of raping her. The police said two of the accused were sent to judicial custody while efforts where on to nab the fourth accused.

#Faridabad #Rewari