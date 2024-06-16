Rewari: Three held for gang rape

Rewari: The local police have arrested three persons, including a minor boy, on the charge of gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in the district. The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to the Borstal Jail in Faridabad. In a police complaint, the victim’s grandfather accused a youth of taking away her granddaughter on his motorcycle on some pretext. Acting on the complaint, the police found the girl and the motorbike. The victim accused four youths of raping her. The police said two of the accused were sent to judicial custody while efforts where on to nab the fourth accused.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia
Japan opts to toe position maintained by America on Ukraine ...
Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy
The meeting, which took place in Apulia, southern Italy, is ...
Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days
Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...
After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle
Sangh leader had flagged the need for humility
Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today, 3rd meet in three days
The first J-K review was held by PM Narendra Modi on Thursda...