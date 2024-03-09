Rewari’s Nandini honoured with Indira Gandhi award

Rewari, March 8
Nandini Yadav (21), a resident of Punsika village, has again brought laurels to Rewari. Now, she has been selected for the Indira Gandhi Mahila Shakti Award for social work. The award was presented by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at a function held in Panchkula today.
Nandini, pursuing MA (English) from Delhi University, was selected for the PM Yuva Yojana award last month. She was the lone resident from Haryana among the 41 youngsters who were given the award. She is a multi-talented girl who has also got a C-certificate in the NCC.
Her mother, Dr Kamlesh Yadav, is an Associate Professor at the Hindi Department with Central University of Haryana (CUH), while her father, Ravi Yadav, works in a multinational company in Bawal town. Nandini also motivates people to shun polybags by distributing cloth handbags among people. CM Manohar Lal Khattar has showered praise on her by uploading a post on his ‘X’ handle in this regard.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...