Rewari’s Nandini honoured with Indira Gandhi award

Tribune News Service

Rewari, March 8

Nandini Yadav (21), a resident of Punsika village, has again brought laurels to Rewari. Now, she has been selected for the Indira Gandhi Mahila Shakti Award for social work. The award was presented by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at a function held in Panchkula today.

Nandini, pursuing MA (English) from Delhi University, was selected for the PM Yuva Yojana award last month. She was the lone resident from Haryana among the 41 youngsters who were given the award. She is a multi-talented girl who has also got a C-certificate in the NCC.

Her mother, Dr Kamlesh Yadav, is an Associate Professor at the Hindi Department with Central University of Haryana (CUH), while her father, Ravi Yadav, works in a multinational company in Bawal town. Nandini also motivates people to shun polybags by distributing cloth handbags among people. CM Manohar Lal Khattar has showered praise on her by uploading a post on his ‘X’ handle in this regard.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bandaru Dattatreya #Indira Gandhi #Panchkula #Rewari