Rezang La Shaurya Samman Samroh on November 18

Rewari: The Rezang-La Shaurya Samiti will organise the ‘Shaurya Samman Samaroh’ at the Rezang La Memorial on Delhi Road here on November 18 in commemoration of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation during the India-China War in 1962.Naresh Chauhan, general secretary of the samiti, said widows of such martyrs and those living Army personnel who fought the battle would be felicitated during the samaroh.
