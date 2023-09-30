RH 1975: Hisar Agricultural university develops new mustard variety

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 29

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) has developed another improved mustard variety (RH 1975) for timely sowing in irrigated areas, which will give about 12 per cent more yield than the existing variety (RH 749).

Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj, at the 30th annual mustard workshop organised in Jammu recently, said the crop variety identification committee constituted under the chairmanship of Dr TR Sharma, Deputy Director General (Crops), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, had identified ‘RH 1975’ for timely sowing in irrigated conditions.

He said the improved variety, which has an average yield of 11-12 quintals per acre and yield potential of 14-15 quintals per acre, has about 39.5 per cent oil content, due to which this variety would be more popular among farmers than other varieties. This would boost the economic condition of farmers and increase in oilseed production, he added.

The Vice-Chancellor said ‘RH 1975’ variety had been identified for sowing in the irrigated areas of Punjab, Delhi, Jammu, North Rajasthan and Haryana. Hence, the farmers of these states would get the benefit of this variety. He said seeds of this variety would be made available to the farmers by next year.

