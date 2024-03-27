Rice broker ‘robbed’ of Rs 11 lakh, car in Tohana

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 26

A rice broker was allegedly robbed of Rs 11 lakh and his car by three motorcycle-borne youths who shot at him and threw chilli powder in his eyes near the grain market in Tohana town of Fatehabad district around 4.15 pm today.

Mohal Lal, alias Monu, a resident of Bithmara village in Hisar, stated that he was travelling alone in his car and was going to Kulan village in Fatehabad. He told the police that he stopped near the grain market and was talking to a person on phone while sitting in the car when three youths riding motorcycles approached him. He said they asked for directions to Jundla village.

Monu told the cops that when he pulled down his windowpane, one of them opened fire at him and another threw chilli powder in his eyes. He said surrending to the assailants, he appealed to the assailants not to fire another bullet at him. He said the assailants, thereafter, drove away his car and also took away Rs 11 lakh from him.

Tohana police station SHO Rampal Singh said Monu had been referred to Agroha medical college for treatment. The police team went to Agroha to record his statement.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehabad #Hisar