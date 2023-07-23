Rice export ban will hit farmers hard, says Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today opposed the Central Government’s decision to the ban the export of non-basmati rice. He said the move would lead to huge losses for farmers, adding that they would be deprived of an opportunity to benefit from the high prices of the commodity in international markets.

The former CM said the policies of the government were pushing the state into financial distress.

“The government will start the procurement of paddy on October 1, which is already very late. In such a situation, farmers are forced to sell their crop to private agencies before government procurement begins. Exporters are a good option for farmers as they buy the commodity at fair prices. It is unfortunate that the government has now closed this avenue,” Hooda said.

