Rice exporters' strike hits basmati procurement

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 16

The strike of rice exporters against the decision of the Union government to retain the Minimum Export Price (MEP) Control order on basmati exports at $1,200 per tonne has hit basmati procurement in the grain markets of the state. The exporters claim that no procurement of basmati paddy took place today.

Meanwhile, rice millers also extended support to exporters. “We will not purchase basmati paddy until the issue of exporters is going on with the Centre,” said Saurabh Gupta, president of the Karnal Rice Millers Association.

Will not buy rice We will not purchase basmati paddy until the issue of exporters is resolved with the Centre. —Saurabh Gupta, President of the larnal rice millers association No purchase by pvt buyers The government purchase of paddy continued on Monday. However, very few farmers came to the local grain markets during the day apparently owing to suspension of purchase by private buyers. —Devender Dhull, secretary, market committee, rohtak

The Arhtiyas Association of Haryana has also extended support to exporters. Vijay Setia, former president of All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA), said none of the exporters had purchased basmati. He said they would continue the suspension of buying basmati rice unless the decision was in their favour.

He said the Union government had imposed the MEP control order on basmati export at $1,200 per tonne on August 25, while there were many basmati varieties which were exported between $850 and $1,050 per tonne.

Meanwhile, no private purchase of paddy took place at the Rohtak grain market today due to the ongoing tussle among rice-millers and the government over minimum export price (MEP) control order.

Sources said though government purchase continued on Monday, very few farmers reached the mandis today as the arhtiyas had informed the farmers about non-purchase of paddy by private buyers.

As per sources, a major chunk of paddy is purchased by private buyers, hence the stoppage of private purchase of paddy dissuaded the farmers from taking their produce to the mandis today.

"The government purchase of paddy continued today. However, very few farmers came to the local grain markets during the day apparently owing to suspension of purchase by private buyers," said Devender Dhull, Secretary, Market Committee, Rohtak. Premium varieties of paddy are purchased by private buyers who offer rates much higher than the minimum support price fixed by the government.

#Karnal