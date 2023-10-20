Rice exporters suspend strike, basmati purchase begins today

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 19

Haryana rice exporters have decided to suspend their strike and start purchasing basmati paddy from Friday. The decision comes after a meeting with the Central Government in Delhi this evening.

The exporters said they had been assured that their demands would be considered positively. Their association announced it would evaluate the upcoming stand of the government and take a final call on the issue at a general body meeting on October 27.

Earlier, the exporters held several rounds of inconclusive meetings with the government authorities.

On October 15, they announced not to procure basmati paddy in protest against the Centre’s decision to retain the minimum export price (MEP) control order on basmati exports at $1,200 per tonne.

Citing that several varieties of basmati paddy were exported between $850 and $1,050 per tonne, they had demanded that the government should reduce the MEP.

“Our delegation held a meeting with the Central Government. We have been assured that our demand of lowering the MEP will be considered. We have reviewed the situation in the grain markets and advised the members to start purchasing basmati paddy. The process will start from Friday,” said Vijay Setia, former president of the All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA).

“We are with farmers and do not want the farming community to suffer. The government should protect the interests of the rice exporters too,” said Setia.

The strike by exporters had hit procurement in the grain markets. At present, around 1.44 lakh quintal basmati paddy is lying unsold in various grain markets in the district, according to data obtained from the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB).

Around 1.15 lakh quintals of basmati-1509 and 28,569 quintals of other basmati varieties are lying in the grain markets. Fearing further fall in basmati prices, farmers have started avoiding bringing their produce to the grain markets. They have stocked their produce at their homes or in fields. The price of the basmati-1509 variety has gone down by Rs 500-600 per quintal over the past 4-5 days.

Final decision on Oct 27

The exporters claimed they have been assured by the Centre that their demands will be considered positively

They said they would evaluate the Centre’s stand and take a final call on the issue at a meeting on October 27

#Karnal