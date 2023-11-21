Rice miller arrested for not delivering custom-milled rice

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 20

The Karnal police have arrested a rice miller allegedly for not delivering the custom-milled rice (CMR) to the government. The accused has been identified as Neeraj Rana of Ibrahim Mandi. The police have recovered 40 quintals of rice from his mill.

The police spokesperson, said on the complaint of an Inspector, Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department, the Gharaunda police have registered a case against Neeraj Rana, Rohit Rana, owners of Rohit Trading Company Gharaunda, and their guarantor Sanjeev Kumar. The mill was allotted 69743.25 quintals of paddy and it had to deliver 46727.97 quintals of rice, but despite several notices and extension of dates it had delivered 36088.201 quintals of rice. It is yet to deliver 10639.776 quintals of rice worth Rs 4,16,94,241. During physical verification of the mill, the team members of the department did not find any stock.

“The police arrested the accused on November 17 and produced him in the court on Novenber 18. He was taken on three-day police remand. The police have recovered 40 quintals of rice from the Dingarmajra mill. He was sent to judicial custody and efforts are on to nab the other accused,” said the police spokesperson.

