Rice mills raided, fined

Panchkula: The CM’s flying squad, accompanied by teams of the DFSC and HAFED-Panchkula, raided four rice mills in Yamunanagar and imposed a fine of Rs 58.53 lakh for lesser paddy found in their stocks. TNS
6-year-old electrocuted
Panipat: A six-year-old child was electrocuted to death when he came in contact with an electricity pole at Hari Nagar here on Sunday evening. The deceased, Monu, was a student of Class I. His father said Monu was playing in the street when the incident took place.
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...