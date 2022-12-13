Rice mills raided, fined

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The CM’s flying squad, accompanied by teams of the DFSC and HAFED-Panchkula, raided four rice mills in Yamunanagar and imposed a fine of Rs 58.53 lakh for lesser paddy found in their stocks. TNS

6-year-old electrocuted

Panipat: A six-year-old child was electrocuted to death when he came in contact with an electricity pole at Hari Nagar here on Sunday evening. The deceased, Monu, was a student of Class I. His father said Monu was playing in the street when the incident took place.

