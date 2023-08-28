Right-wing leaders in Gurugram put under house arrest in view of shobha yatra

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, August 28

In view of the security during the Nuh Brijmandal Yatra, the Gurugram police on Monday made house arrest of some Hindu leaders, including Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, leader of Samast Hindu Sangthan.

They were not allowed to go outside their houses.

Apart from the deployment of police at the houses of the Hindu leaders, the people associated with the Hindu organisations were also banned from participating in the yatra under Section 149 of the CrPC.

It was around 8.26am on Monday when a PCR of the Gurugram police was deployed outside the old DLF house of Bhardwaj. When contacted, Bhardwaj said it is an attack on the faith of Hindus.

“By putting Hindu leaders under house arrest, the Haryana government has reminded them of the reign of the Mughals. It is a direct attack on the faith of Hindus. When the time comes, Hindus will give a befitting reply for this arbitrariness,” said Bhardwaj.

VHP leader Yashwant Shekhawat said many Hindu leaders were put under house arrest only to stop them from participating in the yatra.

Besides, police issued notices to several Hindu leaders and workers to ensure they did not participate in the yatra.

One such notice read, “In the wake of the Nuh violence on July 31, it has been known from the intelligence report that you are a conscious person of Hindu society and raise your voice against anti-Hindu activities, so you will neither participate in the Brijmandal Nuh Yatra on August 28 nor will you tell anyone. You also will not even make such religious comments through oral or social media, which may disturb peace and order. If you indulge in such activities without permission, action will be taken as per rules.”

#Gurugram #Nuh