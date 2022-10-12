Rights panel takes suo motu notice of children’s drowning in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken a suo motu notice of the drowning of six children in Gurugram and has called for a report from the Deputy Commissioner into the matter.

It has also sought a copy of the inquiry report that the SDM is conducting on whether the builder took permission before digging the pit where the children drowned, whether a barbed wire was put up around the pit and whether necessary steps were taken by the builder to avoid any untoward incident.

The SDM has been directed to file the report before December 2. The commission has also sought a report from the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, on whether any criminal case had been registered.

The commission observed that media reports mentioned that the site in question belonged to builder M3M in Sector 111-A, Gurugram. A pit was dug and due to rain, water got accumulated in it.

“Some children had come there and started taking bath in the pit. As they did not know swimming, six of them drowned,” the panel said.