Rights panel without chairperson, members for two months

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 21

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has been without a chairperson and two members for the last nearly two months. This came to light when a resident filed a complaint with the HHRC regarding negligence by the Building and Road Construction wing of the Public Works Department (PWD) and railway officials in the matter of an underpass constructed at Surya Nagar level crossing recently.

Poor governance It reflects poor governance. Where will people air their grievances against the violation of human rights? Pawan Kumar Bansal, NGO Director

The HHRC replied to the complainant, Satyender Yadav, that the government had not yet appointed a chairperson/members of the commission. “Your complaint will be listed for hearing before the Bench on the constitution of the commission by the government,” replied Registar (Judicial), HHRC, Chandigarh.

Advocate Vikram Mittal said a constitutional body without a chairperson and members reflected the callous attitude of the government. The HHRC was an important body that allowed people to air their grievances, he said, adding that they had complained about the technical errors in the construction of the underpass, which could put at risk the safety and well-being of about 25,000 residents. “The matter needs urgent intervention as the local authorities have failed to take cognisance of the matter, despite having brought it to their notice,” he added.

The rights commission came into existence in 2012. Sources said the chairperson, Justice SK Mittal, retired Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, and another member had retired in April. HHRC member Deep Bhatia was appointed acting chairperson, but he retired in September.

An official said the government had started the process to appoint the chairperson and members. The sources said the commission had received hundreds of applications and complaints, which could be listed for hearing only after the appointments were made.

