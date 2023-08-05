Riots a dampener for biz, says Vyapar Mandal chief

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 4

Haryana Vyapar Mandal president Bajrang Garg alleged that riots, reflecting poor law and order situation in the state, are proving a dampener for trade and business activities, forcing businessmen to not invest in Haryana.

Addressing a press conference here today, Garg said riots in Nuh and other districts have had serious implications on trade and business in the entire state. Expressing concern over the death of seven persons besides loss of property in an incident of arson, resulting in loss of over Rs 250 crore, the trade leader said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s statement that every person cannot be given security is a poor excuse.

“Every person of the state contributes in tax collection in one form or the other therefore, it is the government’s responsibility to ensure safety and security of its residents. But the state government has totally failed in doing so,” he added.

Garg alleged that shops, factories, showrooms and other establishments were looted during Nuh violence. The government should give compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of deceased and also compensate for loss of property. The property of those who indulged in riots and loots must be confiscated. Trade activities in the state have been affected to such an extent that businessmen are migrating to safer destinations, he added.

#Hisar