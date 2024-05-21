 ‘Riots, bulldozer action’: Resentment brewing against BJP in Mewat : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • ‘Riots, bulldozer action’: Resentment brewing against BJP in Mewat

‘Riots, bulldozer action’: Resentment brewing against BJP in Mewat

Saffron party has never been able to woo Meo voters who constitute 19% of electorate in Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency

‘Riots, bulldozer action’: Resentment brewing against BJP in Mewat

BJP candidate Rao Inderjit campaigns in Firozpur Jhirka block of Nuh. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 20

An unusual excitement grips Bubalheri village in Nuh district’s Ferozpur Jhirka block. Amid scorching summer heat, men and youngsters with wet towels on their heads and triple riding on a bike are rushing to a bright tent erected a few metres away.

RIOTS ONLY AFTER BJP CAME TO POWER

Meo Muslims have lived here for centuries, but no riots were ever reported till the BJP came to power. They divided people on communal lines, and instigated riots.

Aftab Ahmed, Congress MLA from Nuh

CONGRESS MLAs MISGUIDING PEOPLE

Rao (Inderjit Singh) was never involved in promoting any communal or vigilante groups… He has got many development projects for Nuh. Congress MLAs are misguiding the people.

A Nuh-based BJP leader

The venue is for an election meeting of BJP candidate and incumbent Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh. A loudspeaker was playing a Haryanavi song. Asked, “Do you support BJP? Is that why you are excited?” One of them said: “Naach dekhan jaa rahe hum, vote den thodi (we are going to watch dance, not to vote).”

After reaching the venue, one can make out what is pulling the crowds. Two young girls are grooving to the song along with a few men to keep the crowd engaged till Rao comes. Interestingly, majority of the crowd stays till performance is on and then gradually starts leaving, even as BJP supporters try their best to stop them, promising refreshments.

Rao Inderjit told those present at the election meeting: “You have seen the BJP government for the past 10 years both in the state and at Centre. I have never been biased or differentiated with you. Trust me, and I will repay your trust.”

“Trust them?” retorted 23-year-old Arshad, a mechanic. “I was in Alwar, and not even in my village when riots happened. After almost a week, the police picked me up, saying I had been involved in violence in Nagina and was part of the Mamman gang. I was in jail for almost 15 day before my brother took a loan and arranged a lawyer to secure my bail. Even a year after, I am considered a suspect for anything that happens in my village. Why would I vote for them (BJP)?” he said.

The same sentiment resonates in the entire Ferozpur Jhirka Assembly segment that has been a stronghold of the Congress and Rao Inderjit has secured his lowest share of votes from here in 2019 General Election. Out of the total 2 lakh votes, he managed to get 23,000.

Congress MLA from Ferozpur Jhirka Mamman Khan, who gained popularity for raising the issue of cow vigilantism and seeking action against vigilante Monu Manesar, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was arrested for allegedly instigating attack on a Hindu yatra in Nuh in 2023. His supporters, through social media and public meetings, are urging voters to ensure that the BJP doesn’t even get a single vote from this Assembly segment.

It was on July 31 that a social media war between cow vigilantes and Meo youth sparked the district’s first communal riot that claimed seven lives. The rioters burnt vehicles, pelted stones and even open fired at Jalabhishek Yatra organised by Hindu groups.

The BJP has never been able to woo Meos, who with 5 lakh voters, constitute 19 per cent of total electorate in Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency has around 25 lakh voters. Resentment against it grew further in the past 10 years, as locals alleged vendetta against them citing the 2013 Nuh riots and loss of properties due to the “Yogi-style bulldozer action”.

“It was an arson. We all ran for our lives. Two days after the riots, they came and pulled my restaurant down, saying stones were thrown from its terrace. I am a small-time businessman. I pleaded that my property was legal, and I was innocent but they didn’t listen to me. My life’s earnings were gone. What do you expect me to do in elections?” asked Aakil, the owner of Sahara Hotel in Nuh.

Over 20 villages near the Rajasthan border were identified by local vigilante groups as “cow smugglers’ villages”.

“The biggest fear we had in the past 10 years is Gau Rakshaks (cow vigilantes). The goons nurtured by the BJP in name of cow protection harass us. They enter our houses at night, beat women and children and extort money. Even if one man is caught for cattle smuggling, entire village is harassed for months. After what happened with Rakbar, Nasir and Junaid lynching is our biggest fear,” said Dhulawat, a resident of Khubi, who recently approached the police, seeking protection against cow vigilantes.

The Congress MLA from Nuh, Aftab Ahmed, accused the BJP of spreading communal tension in “peaceful” Mewat. “Meo Muslims have lived here for centuries, but no riots were ever reported till the BJP came to power,” said Ahmed.

A local BJP leader said: “Rao was never involved in promoting any communal or vigilante groups.”

