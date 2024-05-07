Rise above caste, communal lines: Ex-CM Khattar to voters

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 6

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has stated that Rao Dan Singh, the Congress candidate from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency, was a billionaire and had earned money by fraudulent means.

Cong workers clash in bhiwani Congress workers almost came to blows in the presence of Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh at the inaugural ceremony of the party’s election office at Loharu town in Bhiwani district on Sunday night. The workers involved in the group clash included the supporters of local Congress leaders Somvir Singh and Rajbir Singh. Both of them, however, dismissed the clash as a trivial matter.

“On the other hand, BJP nominee Dharambir Singh is son of a farmer and does his work honestly,” Khattar said while addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally at Bahal town in Bhiwani district today.

The former Chief Minister said Rao Dan Singh’s son was on bail and a case involving an amount of nearly Rs 9,000 crore was pending in the Supreme Court.

“Certain persons will distribute money and liquor to win the elections. But the local voters will not fall for these as their conscience is alive,” said Khattar.

He appealed to the local residents to inform the Election Commission or the local authorities if they come across the distribution of money or liquor by any candidate.

The BJP leader asked the people to rise above caste and communal lines and cast their votes in the larger interest of the state and country.

“Caste and community may be considered for social ties and marriages etc, but people should accord top priority to their state and nation when it comes to electing their representatives,” he said.

BJP candidate Dharambir Singh said the constituency requires industrial development. “We now have a network of roads and land prices are low under the BJP rule. Hence, big industrial units will be established here,” he maintained.

Haryana Finance Minister Jai Prakash Dalal, in whose Assembly segment the rally was organised, appealed to the voters to vote, support and elect BJP nominee Dharambir Singh.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Congress #Mahendragarh #Manohar Lal Khattar #Rohtak