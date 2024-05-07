Rise above caste, communal lines: Ex-CM Khattar to voters

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, May 6
Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has stated that Rao Dan Singh, the Congress candidate from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency, was a billionaire and had earned money by fraudulent means.
Cong workers clash in bhiwani
Congress workers almost came to blows in the presence of Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh at the inaugural ceremony of the party’s election office at Loharu town in Bhiwani district on Sunday night. The workers involved in the group clash included the supporters of local Congress leaders Somvir Singh and Rajbir Singh. Both of them, however, dismissed the clash as a trivial matter.
“On the other hand, BJP nominee Dharambir Singh is son of a farmer and does his work honestly,” Khattar said while addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally at Bahal town in Bhiwani district today.
The former Chief Minister said Rao Dan Singh’s son was on bail and a case involving an amount of nearly Rs 9,000 crore was pending in the Supreme Court.
“Certain persons will distribute money and liquor to win the elections. But the local voters will not fall for these as their conscience is alive,” said Khattar.
He appealed to the local residents to inform the Election Commission or the local authorities if they come across the distribution of money or liquor by any candidate.
The BJP leader asked the people to rise above caste and communal lines and cast their votes in the larger interest of the state and country.
“Caste and community may be considered for social ties and marriages etc, but people should accord top priority to their state and nation when it comes to electing their representatives,” he said.
BJP candidate Dharambir Singh said the constituency requires industrial development. “We now have a network of roads and land prices are low under the BJP rule. Hence, big industrial units will be established here,” he maintained.
Haryana Finance Minister Jai Prakash Dalal, in whose Assembly segment the rally was organised, appealed to the voters to vote, support and elect BJP nominee Dharambir Singh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Bhiwani #Congress #Mahendragarh #Manohar Lal Khattar #Rohtak
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off
a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...
Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’
In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...