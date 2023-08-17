Rise in population of stray dogs

THERE has been an unprecedented increase in the population of stray dogs in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri over the last few years. Packs of dogs can be seen ruling the roost on the streets of any colony here. The violent animals attack any person who tries to confront them. The civic body authorities should address this issue on a priority basis and provide relief to residents.

Rohit, Yamunanagar

Encroachments by traders in Karnal

ENCROACHMENTS by shopkeepers on the road from the Kalandari gate to the Clock Tower chowk here have become a nuisance for commuters. The accompanying crowd of e-rickshaws adds to the woes. The visitors have to face a lot of problems at the market here. The administration should construct dividers on the road to prevent encroachments by shopkeepers.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

More beds needed at Narwana hospital

The Civil Hospital in Narwana was a 100-bed hospital from 1986 to 2021. The number of beds was suddenly reduced to 50 in 2021. However, the population of Narwana and its surrounding villages has increased manifold during this period. In order to fulfil the needs of residents, the hospital should be tuned into a 150-bed facility and more staff deployed here.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

