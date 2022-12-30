Rishabh Pant’s accident: Haryana Roadways felicitates Panipat Depot driver, conductor for their swift action to help cricketer

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 30

Panipat Bus Depot GM Kuldeep Jangra on Friday felicitated Haryana Roadways’ driver-conductor duo for providing timely help to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant after he had a close shave in nearly-fatal accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway in wee hours on Friday.

They were given a memento and appreciation certificate.

Bus driver Sushil and conductor Paramjeet were on their routine task to drive passengers from Haridwar to Panipat when they realised a speeding car, coming from Delhi side, had barged into divider. The car took multiple leaps on divider and started moving towards the bus coming from the other side.

Sushil and Paramjeet parked their bus on roadside and rushed to help the occupants. They evacuated Rishabh, who was already making attempts to escape the car.

The driver, Sushil, narrated the whole ordeal in front of the camera.

IPS Navdeep Virk, Principal Secretary (Transport), Haryana also hailed Sushil and Paramjeet for their exemplary conduct.

Exemplary conduct and presence of mind by Haryana Roadways Driver Sushil and Conductor Paramjeet from Panipat Depot, who were the first at @RishabhPant17 accident site and helped him.



Well done 👍🏻 #RishabhPantAccident @cmohry @mlkhattar @moolchandbjphry @DiprHaryana — Navdeep Virk IPS (@nsvirk) December 30, 2022

