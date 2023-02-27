Rising temperature a threat to wheat crop, advisory issued

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 26

A committee of experts, formed by the Centre to monitor the effect of the rising temperature on wheat crop, discussed planning for the management of heat stress in the crop with experts from Haryana, Punjab, UP, MP, Rajasthan, and Delhi at the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) here today.

No need to panic Wheat production dropped last year due to a sudden rise in mercury in March but there’s no such worry at present. As per IMD info, there’s no possibility of western disturbances in coming days. Dr Gyanendra Singh, director, Indian institute of wheat & barley research

Dr PK Singh, Agriculture Commissioner, Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Government of India, along with Dr Vipul Srivastava, Director, Directorate of Wheat Development (DWD) Gurugram, Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director IIWBR, Dr Randhir Singh, former Assistant Director General (ADG – an extension of ICAR) and others interacted with the experts.

The committee considers presently the maximum temperature has become constant and the minimum temperature is below average, which is an advantage. Besides, 50 per cent area was cultivated with climate-resilient varieties and 75 per cent area was sown with early and timely sown varieties which will be beneficial amid the fluctuation of temperature. In such circumstances, they feel that

there would be no major adverse impact on wheat yield, said Dr PK Singh.

“The IMD will have to provide a weekly forecast every Tuesday to the DWD and IIWBR to issue crop advisory. The advisory will be made available to all agencies, including KVKs, farmer producer organisations and state Department of Agriculture for wider circulation and awareness,” the Commissioner said.

Dr Singh said they were keeping a sharp eye on the situation as the group objective was to increase the alertness of state administrations and farmers on the steps they needed to take if the temperature rose beyond a point in the coming weeks.

Dr Gyanendra Singh said they recommended frequent light irrigation to wheat crops as per the requirement. Farmers can spray 0.2 per cent muriate of potash twice at 15 days’ interval or 2 per cent potassium nitrate twice at 15 days’ interval.

“There is no need to panic. Wheat production fell last year due to a sudden rise in temperature in March, but at present, there is no worry as per the IMD information, no possibility of Western disturbances and strong winds in the coming days,” the Director said. “We are expecting a wheat production of 112 million tonnes,” he said.

