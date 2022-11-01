Rivals Dushyant, Kuldeep join hands to campaign for Bhavya

Tribune News Service

Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala joined hands with BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi to campaign for the latter’s son, BJP-JJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi, for the Adampur byelection in Balsamand village of the district today.

Urging the electorate to ensure the victory of Bhavya, Dushyant said their families had been rivals in politics but “their differences had not widened”. Dushyant is the great grandson of ex-Deputy PM Devi Lal and Bhavya is the grandson of ex-CM Bhajan Lal, who had been arch rivals in the state politics for nearly five decades.

Downplaying the reports of reluctance among JJP workers over backing a BJP candidate, he stated that state JJP president Nishan Singh and other leaders are already in the field and now, he too had joined the campaign today.

Dushyant elaborated that there had been political distances between their families as his great grandfather Devi Lal had contested against Bhajan Lal in 1972, his father Ajay Chautala had contested against Kuldeep in the 2004 Lok Sabha poll in Bhiwani and he himself had contested against Kuldeep in 2014 and Bhavya in 2019 during the Hisar Lok Sabha poll, but there was never any issue in Adampur that could widen the differences.

Talking to the media, Dushyant claimed the Congress was weak and divided, and Adampur would prove to be the last nail in its coffin. “The party is a divided house. Where are its leaders Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Choudhary? Kuldeep has taken the right decision of joining the BJP,” he stated.

Kuldeep, while describing Dushyant as a great and energetic leader, said he was impressed with his functioning as he had reached great heights in a young age. He said Devi Lal and Bhajan Lal families had political rivalry but they had cordial family relations for the past five decades. “It is a glorious scene that politicians of the fourth generation of Devi Lal and third generation of Bhajan Lal are sitting together at this dais,” he said.