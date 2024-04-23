Economics quiz at RKSD College

Kaithal: Department of Economics at RKSD College, Kaithal, organised an economics quiz for UG economics students to enhance their conceptual knowledge about the various dimensions of the Indian Economy. The quiz was inaugurated by Principal Sanjay Goyal and he congratulated students for taking part in it. There were a total of five rounds on micro, macro, Haryana’s economy, Indian economy and economist. Teams consisted of three students from all first, second and third years. Head of the department Professor Suraj Walia appreciated the efforts of economics association for organising the competition. Yashpal Singh and Professor Ritu Walia were the quiz masters. Team D (Mehak, Seema and Sneha) emerged winners; team E (Ishu, Late, Gitika) came second, while team A (Garvita, Tanu, Gurmeet) bagged the third spot.

Dayanand College

Hisar: Students of Geography Department of the Dayanand College carried out an awareness rally in the town on the occasion of World Earth Day. Principal Dr Vikramjeet Singh flagged off the rally in which students, carrying placards with messages about the environment and ecological balance, passed through market places of the town.

JCD College of Education

Sirsa: The Eco Club of JCD College of Education, part of JCD Vidyapeeth, celebrated World Earth Day with Professor Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa as the chief guest and Dr Jayprakash as the event chair. Dr Dhindsa praised the university’s dedication to environmental sustainability and urged everyone to adopt eco-conscious behaviours. He emphasised the Earth’s role in sustaining life and the urgent need for resource conservation. Stressing on immediate action, he advocated for renewable energy, pollution control and a circular economy. Dr Jayprakash highlighted the significance of World Earth Day and the importance of raising awareness. The event included tree planting and setting up of bird water containers. It concluded with a pledge ceremony, attended by staff and students, reaffirming their commitment to environmental stewardship.

Central University of Haryana

Mahendragarh: Department of Civil Engineering, School of Engineering and Technology (SOET), Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendergarh, organised an insightful session titled ‘Student Capacity Building and Skill Enhancement’. The session was held online, where two distinguished experts, Punit Gulati from Vardhman Textiles Limited and Ujjwal Gupta from m3m India Private Limited, shared their expertise and valuable insights. They conducted personalised one-on-one mock interviews with each student, providing tailored feedback and guidance. The session was successfully guided and organised by Prof Vikas Garg, along with coordinator Dr Vikas Kumar and several faculty members, including Sunny Tawar and Dr Shivani Tyagi. Professor Garg said the session was helpful in bridging the gap between academia and industry. Participants engaged in meaningful conversations, connected with professionals in the field and gained insights into the latest advancements and trends in civil engineering.

