RKSD teams win overall gold medal

Kaithal: The men’s and women’s boxing teams of RKSD College, Kaithal, participated in the Inter College Men's and Women's Boxing Competition held at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Government College, Kaithal and won the overall gold medal in both the categories. Head of the Department of Physical Education and Sports Prof Gurdeep Bhola, Prof Deepak Kumar and Prof Urmil Batan played important roles in the coordination of these teams. Principal Sanjay Goyal congratulated the students and their mentors for their victories.

CUH students get placements

Mahendragarh: Eleven students of MCA, MSc (Data Science) and BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) degrees were selected by the Sequentum Pvt Ltd company in a campus placement drive organised by the Training and placement Cell of Central University of Haryana (CUH). Professor Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the University congratulated the selected students. Dr Suraj Arya, Deputy Director, Training and placement Cell said that out of the 11 students, seven students of Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and two each of Master of Science (MSc) Data Science and BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) of the CUH have been selected by the company after a rigorous process of written test, technical round and an HR interview round.

Students hold awareness campaign

Rohtak: Students of Model School, Sector 4, Rohtak, conducted a voting awareness campaign regarding the Lok Sabha elections. In a rally organised under the campaign, the students made the residents aware about voting through posters and banners. Children conveyed the message that voting gives citizens a voice and opportunity to participate in the democratic process. Therefore, the power of vote should never be underestimated and everyone eligible should vote.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal