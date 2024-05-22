RLD chief bats for BJP candidate in Palwal

Faridabad, May 21
Jayant Chaudhary, national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), has appealed to the people to elect BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar for the third time in the Faridabad constituency.
Addressing a public meeting in support of Gurjar at Alawalpur village in Palwal district on Monday, Jayant who joined the NDA alliance last month, said the NDA was the best option as the INDIA bloc led by the Congress party was like a group of confused parties or leaders. He said while he had been part of that alliance, lack of coordination and direction among the parties and their leaders had made him leave it finally.
Describing the NDA as a farmer-friendly alliance he said it was the BJP government that honoured late Chaudhary Charan Singh (his grandfather) the Messiah of farmers, with the highest honour ‘Bharat Ratna’. He said while this move had enhanced the dignity of the farmers in the country, the NDA was sure to resolve all issues concerning the agriculture sector and the labourers. “The time has come to strengthen the farming community by electing the NDA government,” said Jayant who added that the win of the BJP candidate from here would ensure the majority of the NDA leaders in Parliament. He said the honour given to ‘Chaudhary Saheb’ should be kept in mind as it reflected the motives and policies of the BJP and the NDA towards the farmers.
Citing the example of West Bengal, he said there was no understanding between the Congress and TMC leadership. He said the Modi government had been successful in making the country a major hub of business. The meeting was held in the absence of the BJP candidate, it is said.
