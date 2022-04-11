RLD chief comes out in support of farmers, seeks relief for crop damage

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 10

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary said it was unfortunate that none of the leaders of the ruling coalition visited agitated farmers, who were sitting on a dharna in support of their demand for compensation for damaged crops.

“Those leaders rush to villages and farmers to seek votes during the election times. Now, they are not bothered about the issue concerning farmers. Political leaders can get tickets of their respective parties in Delhi and Chandigarh, but they will have to visit villages to get votes and support,” Chaudhary said, while adding that it’s time that the government takes note of farmers demand.

He said, “The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yogja (PMFBY) has failed to address the problem of farmers, who suffer losses on account of different reasons. Farmers are sitting on a dharna and have kept the tehsil office locked for the last 25 days in Kheri Jalab village demanding compensation for the damaged crop.”

RLD MLAs Ajay Kumar, Prasanna Choudhary, Ashraf Ali, Rajpal Baliyal, Anil Kumar and Pradeep Kumar also accompanied Chaudhary to the dharna site.

Earlier, interacting with mediapersons at the residence of Dr Vinay Mahla in Hisar, Chaudhary said in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP was not able to polarise votes in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli.

“Maybe, we didn’t get our message across to the people. We are reviewing the scenario after the poll results. But it is apparent that the BJP has crossed the Lakshman Rekha between the government and the political party. The BJP mobilised resources of the government and put workers of other states at booths,” Chaudhary said while raising fingers on the fairness of the poll process.

On the expansion of the party outside UP, Chaudhary said the RLD had MLAs in Rajasthan and they would further strengthen their political outfit soon.

“I want to set up party in Haryana to work for farmers and youth,” Chaudhary said while adding that there was no political agenda for today’s visit. On the SYL issue, Chaudhary said, “The Centre Government harps on cooperative federalism on every issue, but wants to increase its control. Such interference should not be in the work of the state government. The issue of SYL should be resolved by the governments of Haryana and Punjab.”