Road accidents claim lives of 7 kanwariyas in 3 districts

Tribune Reporters

Kurukshetra, July 14

Three kanwariyas were killed, while five others suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit their two-wheelers near Kamoda village. The injured were rushed to LNJP Hospital, where two were declared brought dead. One injured, who was in a critical condition, was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two others who sustained injuries were referred to Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh (34) and Rajender (32), residents of Kaithal, and Sohan Lal (40) of Jind.

The driver, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, was handed over to the police. He was identified as Manjit of Charkhi Dadri. He is reportedly a doctor at a private hospital in Shahabad.

Pradeep Kumar, DSP Kurukshetra, said: “The car hit three motorcycles near Kamoda village. Three causalities have been reported. The accused will be taken for a medical examination.”

ambala: One kanwariya was killed and another injured after a canter hit them near the Jandli flyover in Ambala Cantonment in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Ludhiana.

A case has been registered on the complaint of Salochan, a resident of Ludhiana. He said 35 men from Ludhiana had left for Haridwar on July 9. They were on their way back, when around 3 am, the canter ran over the victims. The driver fled leaving the vehicle behind.

Subhash, SHO Parao police station, said: “Two men were hit by a canter near Jandli flyover and one person was killed. The body has been shifted to the Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination. The injured was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, where his condition is said to be out of danger. A case has been registered.”

sonepat: Three kanwariyas were killed while eight sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck hit their pick-up from the rear near Chidana village of Gohana on the Panipat-Rohtak national highway in the wee hours today.

The deceased have been identified as Sajjan (33), Praveen (37) and Kapil (27) of Suherati Pilania village of Mahendragarh district. Three of the injured — Dinesh, Surender and Vikas — have been referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak, due to their critical condition. The others have been admitted to BPS Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan.

Amit, who was driving the pick-up, said in his complaint to Sadar Gohana police that he and around a dozen youths of his village had gone to get “dak kanwar” from Haridwar on July 11. They were on their way back, and as they neared a government school at Chidana village around 2.30 am, a truck hit their pick-up. The truck driver managed to run away from the spot.

The other kanwariyas rushed them to hospital, where Sajjan, Praveen and Kapil were declared dead. A case has been registered.

