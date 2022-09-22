Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Road construction at snail’s pace

The Faridabad municipal Corporation had failed to complete the construction of the road between Hardware Chowk and Pali Chowk near NIT even after one-and-a-half years ago. Travel on this road has become a nightmare for the commuters. The authorities started work on the road, which is less than a kilometre long, in April 2021. The authorities concerned should ensure the completion of the project on priority. Umesh Sharma, Faridabad

Dairies leading to poor sanitation

Several colonies of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri are facing poor sanitation due to the presence of unauthorised dairies in the residential area. The dairy owners dump cow dung in water drains that chokes them. These drains have become a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes. The MC authorities should take appropriate actions against the defaulters. Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

Drain hole poses threat to commuters

The drain hole near House No 1390/1391 in Sector 9, adjacent to Vita milk booth, is about 3 feet deep. Besides damaging the vehicles, it also pose threat of accidents in the area. It must be fixed at the earliest. Ravinderpal Dhillon, Ambala

