Road crying for repair in bahadurgarh

THE Parshuram road, connecting the vegetable market with several residential localities in Bahadurgarh, has been lying damaged for a long time. The deep potholes on the road not only cause grave inconvenience to commuters, but also result in mishaps. The monsoon season is likely to exacerbate the situation. Therefore, the MC authorities must get this stretch repaired at the earliest. —Indervesh, Jhajjar

Property ID portal hassle-ridden

THE online portal for property records is not functioning properly, and whenever corrections are made, they are not updated. With the last date to make the payment of property tax approaching, we are afraid that there will be unnecessary delays. Though camps are being organised, they are overcrowded and it is almost impossible to get the rectifications made through the normal process. We hope that the authorities concerned will take necessary action. —Dr Tejinder Sharma, Kurukshetra

A brief spell of rain leaves road flooded

THE right side of the main entry road of Sector 13 in Karnal, leading to Mool Chand Hospital, gets flooded after just a short spell of rain. The drainage system gets choked, making it difficult for residents of this area to enter their houses. Stagnant water can also pose health risks. It is a chronic problem and needs to be tackled on priority. ABHISHEK, karnal

