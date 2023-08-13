Road in Kaithal to be four-laned: Deputy CM

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 12

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Friday said the road from Titram Mod village in Kaithal district to Hansi via Jind would be four-laned at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore. The work of strengthening the road from Titram to Rajound would also begin soon. People of nearly 100 villages would benefit from the construction of the four lane.

Addressing gatherings at various programmes organised in villages in Kaithal district, he said 50 per cent representation had been ensured to women in Panchayati Raj institutions in the state. A provision of Rs 800 crore had been made in the Budget for the improvement of ponds in the villages. The beautification work of 1,600 ponds had been completed. Gymnasiums and parks were being constructed in rural areas.

He said under the Shiv Dham Scheme, arrangements were being made to build boundary walls, sheds and provide potable water at these places, along with the construction of roads.

The road from Songal village to Deoban will be constructed and arrangements will be made to install roadside lights from the highway to the Deoban.

He further said chaupals in all villages that needed repair would be completed soon. Anganwadi centre building would be constructed in Deoban and grand community buildings would be constructed after the gram panchayat provided land in the respective villages.

#Dushyant Chautala #Kaithal #Karnal