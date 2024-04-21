Road infrastructure upgrade boosts Palwal industry

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, April 20

Despite being a small district in terms of population and having a rural background, Palwal has taken a lead in terms of new proposals for setting up manufacturing and commercial units in comparison to Faridabad, Nuh and Gurugram.

Entities from Palwal received the maximum number of change of land use (CLU) permissions in the past three months in the state’s NCR districts.

As many as 25 CLU permissions have been granted for the district between January and March this year, according to the Department of Town and Country Planning. Meanwhile, Faridabad got zero CLU permissions, Gurugram got only six and Nuh got two permissions in 2024 so far.

Last year, Palwal had obtained 14 permissions for the CLU, while Gurugram got 28, Faridabad zero.

Of the total 168 CLUs granted this year so far, Sonepat topped the list with 37 permissions. Jhajjar and Rohtak got 27 and eight permits, respectively.

The sharp rise in the number of projects coming up in Palwal is being attributed to the increasing connectivity to the district, due to the construction of several state-level and national-level projects in the recent past. “Though the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal(KGP) Expressway have given a major boost to road connectivity to Palwal. Besides, other projects like the Eastern Peripheral Dedicated Railway Freight Corridor connecting Dadri in UP with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Navi Mumbai and the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway have provided a strong thrust to economic activity here,” said Narender Sirohi, a local resident.

He said factors like cheaper land in comparison to Faridabad and Gurugram has also given Palwal a competitive advantage.

Carved out in 2008, Palwal was considered a backward district till recently.

“Prithla in the district has emerged as a new hub of industrial development as more than 300 units have come up in the radius close to the National Highway- 19,” said Rajiv Mehra, a local industrialist here.

As the district is yet to have an office of the Industry Department, the industrial units here have come up on the basis of the CLU issued by the Department of Town and Country Planning, he added.

