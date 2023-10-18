Road mishaps claimed 1,074 lives in Gurugram in 3 years

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, October 17

As many as 1,074 persons lost their lives in road accidents in Gurugram in the past three years, as per police data. Of the total casualties in 1,842 accidents, 359 were pedestrians and as many as 436 were two-wheeler riders.

In this year from January to August, a total of 293 people were killed in 758 accidents in which pedestrians and two-wheeler riders accounted for over 72 per cent of the casualties.

As per the data, a total of 758 accidents were reported in the past eight months in which 531 people were injured. As many as 293 persons died in these accidents in which 104 were pedestrians, 109 were two-wheeler riders while 20 on four-wheelers and nine were cyclists.

A senior police officer said overspeeding, wrong-side driving and drunken driving are the major reasons behind the road accidents. The cases of accidents have increased continuously in the last two years. Last year, a total of 1,040 accidents were reported in which 404 persons were killed and 886 suffered injuries.

The deceased included 137 pedestrians, 12 cyclists and 164 two-wheeler riders. A senior police officer said the lack of pedestrian safety infrastructure and speeding vehicles are the major reasons behind high pedestrian deaths in road accidents.

According to the data, 118 pedestrians lost their lives in road accidents in 2021. In 2021 a total 944 accidents were reported in which 377 persons were killed while 845 suffered injuries. Those who died in accidents were 12 cyclists and 163 two-wheeler riders.

“In the city, walkable streets are needed. Intersections have been constructed at accident-prone areas. While government agencies have received several design proposals, only a few of the projects have been implemented on the ground for road safety,” said Raj Kumar Yadav, road safety officer (RSO).

“We are taking road safety as a top priority and have identified key black spots. We are working on identifying and curtailing key reasons be it bad engineering, wrong driving etc. To reduce accidents we are also conducting road safety and traffic awareness campaigns,” said Virender Vij, DCP, traffic.

#Gurugram