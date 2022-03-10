Road projects worth Rs 1,406 crore inaugurated in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 9

In what is going to provide a major boost to road infrastructure in Haryana, Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways, Nitin Gadkari, here today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 1,406 crore. Among these include a four-lane U-turn underpass on the NH-48 near Ambience Mall.

Working Towards seamless travel Infra development will ensure long-term growth. So far in our tenure, we got 17 NHs approved, of which 11 are under construction, while the work on six will start soon. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

“We are working towards making transportation seamless and hassle-free. The Centre is spending Rs 60,000 crore to make the NCR traffic jam-free and Haryana will reap the maximum benefit from these projects. We are spending Rs 36,000 crore in making three expressways in Haryana,” said Gadkari.

The Ambience U-turn was long awaited and is expected to solve the permanent traffic congestion at the Sirhaul border and save residents from travelling up to Rajokri in Delhi to get to mall.

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the underpass will be built at a cost of about Rs 103 crore near Ambience Mall in Gurugram.

As Gurugram MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjeet Singh went ahead taking up the issue of the shifting of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, Gadkari said it would be done this year. “We have spent Rs 9,000 crore on the Dwaraka expressway and it will be completed this year. Once it’s completed, we will shift the toll plaza.”

He also approved the construction of the Dabwali Panipat Trans-highway which would connect East and West Haryana. The demand was raised by Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala who said while north and south Haryana did have an enviable road infrastructure, east and west side needed attention.

“A highway grid will take state miles ahead and we need to connect East Haryana to West Haryana to ensure uniform development,” said Chautala.

Besides, he laid the stone for the construction and improvement work of the Dharuhera-Bhiwadi link road, flyover at Kapriwas Chowk and Dwarkadhish Chowk at a cost of about Rs 147.51 crore, construction of elevated highway and a small bridge in Manesar, besides a flyover in Bilaspur, bridge near Masani barrage and Dodhai, box culvert near Laduwas Gurjar and flyover at Bawal Chowk.