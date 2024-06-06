Road rage: 2 arrested for attacking man with screwdriver

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 5

The Gurugram Police have arrested two brothers in a road rage case in which the accused assaulted an auto showroom employee. They hit him with a screwdriver. The victim had asked the accused, who were riding a scooter, to move aside by blowing the horn. An FIR was registered at the Sector 18 police station.

According to the police the arrested accused were identified as Shahrukh and Adil, natives of Samalkha in Panipat, currently living in a Gurgaon village. According to the complaint filed by Devender Singh, a resident of Sukhrali village, who works at a Nexa showroom, the incident took place near MDI chowk on Tuesday morning. He had gone to drop his wife Namita to her office at around 9 am in his car. When they reached the underpass near MDI Chowk, the scooter driver Shahrukh did not let his car pass despite blowing the horn several times.

“When I honked continuously, the scooter driver signalled me to stop. I stopped my car and he started abusing me. When I protested, he took out a screwdriver from his pocket and started hitting me on my chest, neck, waist and stomach,” said Singh.

“Meanwhile, the accused Shahrukh also called his brother Adil, who snatched the phone from my wife’s hand and threw it on the road as my wife was making a video of the entire act. Later, the local people rescued me and admitted me to the hospital,” Devender said in his complaint.

Both accused have been arrested. “We have recovered the scooter and screwdriver from their possession and are questioning them,” said a police spokesperson.

