 Road rage: Man beaten to death, one arrested : The Tribune India

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 7

A 56-year-old man was beaten to death by three persons near Trunk Market here late on Monday evening. The police have arrested one of the accused.

The police said, “The victim, Mool Chand Verma, a resident of Subhash Nagar, was on way back to his home from work on a scooter. When he reached near a grocery shop, he advised an auto-rickhsaw driver, Arvind Kumar, to park his vehicle properly as it was causing traffic jam. Soon, an argument ensued between them.”

When Verma left the spot, he hit the mirror of the auto-rickshaw. The driver caught Verma’s scooter from behind. As a result, Verma fell down. Arvind caught him and called the shop owner and his son. The three thrashed him and fled, the police added.

Someone informed Verma’s son, Yogesh Sharma, about the incident. Sharma reached the spot and rushed his father to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

An FIR has been registered against three persons at the City police station.

#gurugram

