Road rage: Minibus driver beaten to death

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 17

In a case of road rage, a 37-year-old minibus driver was allegedly beaten to death by four men after the vehicle he was driving collided with their car on the Sohna road on Sunday evening.

The accused, who assaulted the driver, managed to flee the scene. An FIR for murder has been registered at the Sadar police station. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Deendayal, alias Deenu, a resident of Mangolpuri in Delhi.

The police reported that the incident took place near JMD U-turn on the Sohna road when Deenu was on the way to Rajiv Chowk around 6 pm. His bus collided with a Swift car. Four persons exited the car and stopped the minibus, confronting Deenu about the accident. Over the next 10 minutes, as a crowd gathered and watched, the men repeatedly assaulted the driver.

They fled in their car when Inspector Arjun Dev, SHO of the Sadar police station, arrived at the scene. The injured driver was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the complaint filed by Mukesh, the brother of the deceased, the minibus owner informed their mother late in the evening that Deenu had hit a car with the bus.

“After some time, my mother called on my brother’s mobile, and a policeman answered, saying that he had been thrashed by some persons and had died during treatment in the hospital. My brother was murdered,” Mukesh stated in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Sadar police station. “We handed over the body to the family after the postmortem today and are conducting raids to nab the accused,” said the Inspector.

