Road rage: Three men, minor arrested for murder in F'bad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 26

The crime branch of the local police have arrested four persons, including a minor, for allegedly beating a 34-year-old motorcyclist to death on the night of December 23.

The accused have been identified as Sachin, Gobind, Jai Prakash and a 17-year-old boy. They had assaulted Shiv Kumar, a resident of Sanjay Colony, after he asked them to behave and observe discipline while driving.

As per the police, Shiv Kumar, who was accompanied by a friend, had objected to the manner in which the accused were driving their car. The accused had to drive his motorcycle off the road due to the rashly driven car. The incident took place at Parvatiya colony, NIT, here.

The police said when Shiv Kumar objected, the accused, who were allegedly under influence of liquor, came out of the car and started beating him with bricks and stones. As Shiv was hit on the head, he succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital on Saturday morning.

The police has booked a case under the relevant sections of the IPC against

the accused.